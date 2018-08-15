August 15, 2018
Facebook to stream Spain's La Liga in India | Money Talks
This year has seen a flurry of deals struck between social media platforms and the sporting world for their lucrative content. The latest play comes from Facebook, which is looking to lock-in younger users by taking on traditional broadcasters of the world's most popular sport - football. For more, we speak to Declan Ahern, director at Brand Finance consultancy in London.
