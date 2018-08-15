August 15, 2018
More Tunisians cross into Europe seeking jobs | Money Talks
It's been almost eight years since protests against economic hardship and corruption in Tunisia sparked the wider Arab Spring. But the promises of democratic change and reforms have done little to revive Tunisia's economy. Thousands of people are turning to people smugglers to start a new life in Europe. TRT World's Melinda Nucifora reports from Tunisia.
