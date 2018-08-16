Chinese parents fear for children's health after faulty vaccines | Money Talks

China may be involved in a high profile fight with the US over trade. But Beijing is also battling some of its own industries. The latest scandal involving faulty consumer goods involves Changsheng Bio-technology. It's under investigation after reports it faked data related to a rabies shot. That's left many parents on the mainland looking to Hong Kong for safer alternatives for their kids. Samantha Vadas reports.