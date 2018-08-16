August 16, 2018
Turkey thriving as world's top cherry producer | Money Talks
One part of the Turkish economy that just keeps booming is fruit exports. While cherry season is now over in many countries, harvesting season in Turkey lasts longer. Excellent geographic conditions are just one reason why the country is the world's top cherry producer. Its exports are literally being flown to new heights. Mobin Nasir tell us how.
