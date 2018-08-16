CULTURE
Back in 1939, the Metro Goldwyn Mayer film studio unleashed a movie on unsuspecting audiences that has been called "one of the greatest films in cinema history." The Wizard of Oz became a modern day allegory and produced a slew of different productions that claimed to be the rightful heir to its cinematic legacy. Now, almost eight decades after the release of the original, we decided to re-visit what has since become a heralded part of American movie mythology. To further discuss the enduring legacy of the Wizard of Oz, Showcase is joined by Alissa Burger, an Assistant Professor of English at Culver-Stockton College.
