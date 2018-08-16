August 16, 2018
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Seeking asylum in Mexico | A new Pakistan? | Mali’s opposition rejects election results
The number of people going to Mexico to seek asylum is on the rise. Cricket legend Imran Khan is set to become Prime Minister. Can he keep his promise to create a new Pakistan? And Mali’s President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita says he won re-election, but the opposition have called on their supporters to take to the streets.
Seeking asylum in Mexico | A new Pakistan? | Mali’s opposition rejects election results
Explore