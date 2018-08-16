Newsfeed - 7 August 2018

Top of our Newsfeed today - in just 24 hours, big tech companies have taken turns to ban a far-right US media platform from their sites. InfoWars is owned by conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, who also hosts a talk show. Jones has landed himself into legal trouble for the things he's said.. and while public pressure has prompted the tech purge, some are wondering what it means for free speech. What started as a Twitter spat between Canada and Saudi Arabia has quickly descended into a full-blown diplomatic crisis.. barely a day after Canada's foreign ministry called for the release of detained human rights activists Parts of Europe and America have literally been burning-up in recent weeks, thanks to record-high temperatures, but could that be the new normal? Experts at the US National Academy of Sciences say our planet could soon turn into a hellish 'hothouse' state with no coming back.. if we don't drastically cut-back on greenhouse gas emissions