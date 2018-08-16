August 16, 2018
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Are refugees safe in Mexico?
Mexico is not just a transit route for people trying to seek asylum in the United States, it’s also becoming a destination.. That may seem counter-intuitive, because Mexico is plagued by gang violence, stemming from a drug war that's raged for more than a decade. So, are asylum seekers finding the safety they so desperately seek? Randolph Nogel travelled to Mexico's border with Guatemala and filed this report.
Are refugees safe in Mexico?
Explore