Top of our Newsfeed - some call it a complete waste of money, others say its the ultimate distraction from bad headlines.. either way, US president Donald Trump is terribly proud of his proposed Space Force. His team has just announced it'll be up and running defending the final frontier by 2020.. which happens to be the same year Trump plans to be re-elected for a second term in office. Australian vlogger Dominic Porras has started a new Instagram trend called 'Insta-ception', which involves dramatically making-up a feature of your face, painting on a frame that mimics an Insta post, while leaving the rest of your face plain. It's a play on the plethora of make-up tutorials on Instragram, many of which aim to completely change the way you look ala the Kardashians. It's not everyday that the Dalai Lama finds himself having to apologise for something, but he's now said sorry for blaming India's first prime minister for the break-up of the country. The controversial partition of India in 1947 created Pakistan.. and the division is still a sore point for many people in both countries.
