Will Imran Khan deliver on campaign promises?

Years ago, the cricket legend Imran Khan proved himself to be a leader on the pitch. Now, Khan is likely to be sworn in as Pakistan's new prime minister. Khan and his PTI party plan to carry out a 100 day plan that includes negotiating around a contentious blasphemy law, and striking a deal with the IMF. But will they deliver? Shoaib Hasan went to Pakistan to find out.