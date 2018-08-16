India Partition: Should it be taught in UK schools?

History isn't always an accurate record of what actually happened. It's said it's mostly written by the victors. So what are British children learning of The Partition of India in 1947 when more than a million died as Pakistan was created? Not enough say those who want a Partition Commemoration day, and for the real story to be taught in schools. Joining us at the Roundtable is Ajay Chhabra, Artistic Director; Sarah Ansari, Professor of History at Royal Holloway University; Seetal Kaur, artist and blogger and William Gould, Professor of Indian history at Leeds University.