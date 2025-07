Atal Bihari Vajpayee 1924-2018: Former Indian PM has died aged 93

Former Indian prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee has died, aged 93. Vajpayee was regarded as one of the most accomplished politicians of his time. The former leader of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party laid down the foundation for massive infrastructure projects, and turning India into an economic and military powerhouse.