British Colonisation: A lasting impact on generations?

This week was the 71st anniversary of the partition of India at the hands of the British. On August 15, 1947 a new border was created between India and Pakistan which saw over 14 million people displaced. Many other countries were colonised, sometimes brutally, by the British but the subject is not taught in detail in UK schools. Today we look at colonisation in general and effect on the future generations. Joining us at the Roundtable is Ajay Chhabra, actor and artistic director; Sarah Ansari, Professor of history at Royal Holloway University; Seetal Kaur, artist and blogger and William Gould, Professor of Indian history at Leeds University. Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.