Aretha Franklin 1942-2018: 'Queen of Soul' dies aged 76 at home in Detroit

Staying in the US now where tributes have been pouring in for none other - than the Queen of Soul. The legendary singer Aretha Franklin who got a crowd grooving with hits like" I say a little prayer" and made us stand up and dance to her number one hit song "Respect", has passed away at the age of 76. Nicole Johnston has more.