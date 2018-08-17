August 17, 2018
WORLD
Aretha Franklin 1942-2018: 'Queen of Soul' dies aged 76 at home in Detroit
Staying in the US now where tributes have been pouring in for none other - than the Queen of Soul. The legendary singer Aretha Franklin who got a crowd grooving with hits like" I say a little prayer" and made us stand up and dance to her number one hit song "Respect", has passed away at the age of 76. Nicole Johnston has more.
