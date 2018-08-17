August 17, 2018
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Tunisia's Troubled Waters: Daesh militants returning home to Tunisia
As Daesh loses ground in Iraq and Syria… thousands of the terror group's foreign combatants are abandoning the fight and returning home. Authorities estimate almost a thousand Tunisian militants have managed to re-enter the country undetected…raising security concerns about reintegration, as well as security. Melinda Nucifora reports.
