August 17, 2018
Barcelona Attack Anniversary: One year since terror attack in Barcelona
Friday marks the one year anniversary of when terrorists struck Barcelona. They drove a van through crowds along the busy Las Ramblas shopping strip - killing 15 people. Another woman died in a second attack in the nearby town of Cambrills. As Sarah Morice reports, survivors are still recovering from the horror of what they saw.
