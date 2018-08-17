CULTURE
1 MIN READ
Woodstock | Music | Showcase
It was nearly fifty years ago this month, that a music festival forever etched its place in rock 'n' roll history. We're talking about Woodstock - one of the few major events of the late 1960s that ended on a happier note. Organisers had originally planned to hold what they called "three days of peace, love and music". But with so much fun to be had, the event stretched out to four. And that's not all that happened. To discuss exactly what made Woodstock such a gamechanger, Showcase is joined by author, poet and journalist Ellen Sander, who actually attended Woodstock herself.
Woodstock | Music | Showcase
August 17, 2018
Explore
Why is Microsoft shutting down operations in Pakistan after 25 years?
Syria battles forest fires for third day as Türkiye sends help
Russia accuses Ukrainian military chief of downing POW plane
Malaysia imposes anti-dumping duties on steel from China, South Korea, and Vietnam
Search continues after Pakistan building collapse kills 14
Illegal Israeli settlements in occupied West Bank surges 40% under Netanyahu
Texas flooding death toll rises to 27, including nine children
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Rwanda's Kagame vows his country will deliver its part in DRC peace deal
Trump signs sweeping tax cut and spending bill into law during July 4th ceremony
UK court rejects Palestine Action's bid to pause govt ban as 'terrorist group'
Syria evacuates citizens as wildfires spread, hindered by mines and unexploded ordnance
Greece battles wildfire on Crete for third day as temperatures spike
Türkiye expects Baku-Yerevan peace deal to meet Azerbaijan's legitimate demands: Erdogan
Zelenskyy says agreed to work on strengthening Ukraine's air defences in call with Trump
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us