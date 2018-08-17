Will Mexico's separated families be reunited?

US President Donald Trump’s decision to charge every undocumented new arrival from Mexico with a criminal offence has meant more than 2,000 children being separated from their families. Widespread condemnation forced Trump to sign an executive order to keep the families together. But hundreds of children are still without their parents. And one of the lesser known consequences of Trump’s hardline approach has been the deportation of undocumented migrants who are trying to become legal. Randolph Nogel went to the border to report on the human toll.