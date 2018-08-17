August 17, 2018
Is the ban on Alex Jones justified?
Alex Jones’s infamous right-wing platform Infowars has come under pressure as Facebook, iTunes, Spotify and Twitter have removed the content citing 'hate speech.' Is this unfair censorship or are online platforms taking a firm stance against offensive content? Guests William Binney – Former National Security Agency (NSA) officer and whistleblower Jamila Brown – Communications strategist at SumOfUs
