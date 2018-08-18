Metals hit hard in commodities slide | Money Talks

Commodity prices do not like a strong dollar, and that is why they have been selling off across the board. The greenback has rallied in recent days due to an emerging market currency sell-off and that's pulled those prices sharply lower, particularly in metals. We speak to TRT World's Editor-at-large, Craig Copetas, who is also the author of the critically acclaimed book Metal Men, which took a behind-the-scenes look at the metals market.