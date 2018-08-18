August 18, 2018
Turkish lira strengthens as government reassures investors | Money Talks
Turkey's finance minister Berat Albayrak says the country will never use capital controls. Talking with international investors, he said banks have adequate capital and that the government is working on a new rule to limit borrowing. And its actions this week have helped the Turkish lira rebound from record lows. Mobin Nasir has more.
