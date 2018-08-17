August 17, 2018
Barcelona Anniversary: Spain remembers victims of terrorist attacks
In Spain, the victims of the twin terror attacks in Barcelona one year ago have been remembered. 14 people were killed when a van smashed into pedestrians on the busy Las Ramblas. A fifteenth was stabbed to death by the attacker. And yet another died in a second assault in the nearby town of Cambrils. Sarah Morice reports.
