August 18, 2018
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Tunisia's Troubled Waters: Truth and Dignity Commission
For more than 60 years, Tunisia's ruling dictators have been accused of serious human rights violations - including murder, torture and illegal imprisonment. After the regime was overthrown during the 2011 revolution, a commission was established to investigate alleged crimes. But many victims fear the current Government is preventing the truth from being exposed. TRT World's Melinda Nucifora reports.
Tunisia's Troubled Waters: Truth and Dignity Commission
Explore