Kofi Annan 1938-2018: Former UN chief Kofi Annan dies aged 80

The Former United Nations secretary general and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Kofi Annan has died after a short illness. He was 80. He oversaw the UN during the 9/11 attacks, the war in Iraq and as globalization was making the world more connected and interdependent. Frank Ucciardo has more now about the man who served as the world's top diplomat.