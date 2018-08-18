August 18, 2018
Kofi Annan 1938-2018: Former UN chief Kofi Annan dies aged 80
The Former United Nations secretary general and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Kofi Annan has died after a short illness. He was 80. He oversaw the UN during the 9/11 attacks, the war in Iraq and as globalization was making the world more connected and interdependent. Frank Ucciardo has more now about the man who served as the world's top diplomat.
