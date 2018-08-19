August 19, 2018
UK Agriculture: Food rots on farms due to worker shortage
Thousands of tonnes of fruit and vegetables are being left to rot in UK fields because of a shortage of workers. Farmers worry the problem will only get worse after Brexit because most seasonal labourers come from central Europe. But as Sarah Morice reports, the government has pledged to reduce net migration, and is being accused of being slow to introduce a new visa system for seasonal workers.
