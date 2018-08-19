August 19, 2018
The War in Syria: Displaced people in Idlib brace for the worst
Idlib is the last rebel-held province in Syria. But many of the millions of civilians there say they're concerned the Assad regime may launch an offensive to capture it. Oubai Shahbandar shows us an internally displaced persons camp in the Idlib countryside, to see how people who've fled fighting in other parts of the country, are coping.
