E-Sports featured for first time at Asian Games | Money Talks

The 18th Asian Games kicked off on Friday in Indonesia. More than 11,000 athletes will compete in 40 sports. But one event won't even require its participants to get out of their seats. Electronic sports are making their debut. And they're also becoming a big business. We speak to Daniel Herz, Chief Revenue Officer at Complexity, one of America's leading eSports organisations.