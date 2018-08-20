Malaysia's PM to renegotiate China projects | Money Talks

He has blocked billions of dollars' worth of Chinese projects in Malaysia, and now Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad is on a 5-day visit to China. He hopes to repair the relationship between the two neighbours. Mahathir's also expected to renegotiate a number of Beijing-backed deals that were signed before he entered office. Auskar Surbakti has more.