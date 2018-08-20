August 20, 2018
Korea Reunions: Families divided by war reunited in North Korea
After more than sixty years apart, dozens of families from North and South Korea have been reunited for the first time. They were separated by the war in the 1950s. Similar events have been held before, but these reunions are the first in three years. And for some of these families, it could be the first and last time they see each other. Nafisa Latic reports.
