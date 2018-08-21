CULTURE
Newsfeed - 21 August 2018
Top of our NewsFeed - Pakistan’s new prime minister was sworn into office over the weekend - And while Imran Khan made some headline-grabbing pledges about how he'd lead the government, a large part of the commentary online was focussed on his wife and her choice of clothing The arrest of an opposition politician in Uganda brought thousands onto the streets of cities across the country. Bobi Wine is a huge personality in Uganda after a super successful music career. He's now in politics and regularly criticises the 30 year incumbent President Yoweri Museveni. And now he's in jail. It was a the Video Music Awards last night - And they gave a belated birthday gift to the queen of pop Madonna and allowed her to deliver a eulogy to the queen of soul aretha Franklin. And it didnt go too good
Newsfeed - 21 August 2018
August 21, 2018
