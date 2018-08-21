Turkey initiates WTO complaint against US | Money Talks

Turkey is taking the United States to the World Trade Organization. It filed a complaint on Monday, over Washington's tariffs on Turkish steel and aluminium. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has blamed the US measures for contributing to the Turkish lira's fall. The currency reached a record low a week ago. Moves by the government and the central bank have since helped the currency recover some of those losses.