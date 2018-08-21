Austerity to follow Greeks after bailout ends | Money Talks

It was the biggest rescue package in global financial history, but now the era of Greek bailouts has ended. After ten years of crisis and eight years of austerity, the country has officially completed its bailout programme. But is Greece ready to go it alone? Liz Maddock takes a look. For more on the situation, we speak to Yannis Koutsomitis, eurozone affairs analyst in Chania, Crete.