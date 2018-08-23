August 23, 2018
BIZTECH
Senegal’s government pushes for rice self-sufficiency | Money Talks
It is certainly not the first country that comes to mind when you think about rice production, but paddies in Senegal are cropping up at a rate never seen before in the West African nation. It is all part of a national push for agricultural self-sufficiency. But it's not without its challenges, as Melinda Nucifora reports.
