Malaysian PM warns of 'new colonialism' | Money Talks
Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad has cancelled billions of dollars' worth of Chinese-backed infrastructure projects during an official visit to China. He says Malaysia risks going bankrupt if the projects go ahead. The country is deeply in debt and Mahathir is trying to get its economy back on track. Samantha Vadas is following the visit from Beijing, where Mahathir has also called for fairer trade and warned against a new kind of colonialism. For more on this, we speak to Ann Lee, CEO of a new technology investment consortium, Coterie, and author of the book "Will China's Economy Collapse?"
August 23, 2018
