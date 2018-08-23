August 23, 2018
US blocks sale of sensitive technologies to Russia | Money Talks
The Trump administration is set to impose new sanctions on Russia. Washington said it relates to Moscow's alleged involvement in the poisoning of a former double agent and his daughter in the UK. But Russia has denied the allegations. We speak to Alexander Prosviryakov, president of the Moscow-based investment bank Whitestone Capital.
