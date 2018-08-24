Newsfeed - 23 August 2018

Top of Our NewsFeed - The leadership spill - That's Australian for a challenge to the head of a party which could result in the leader being removed. And this spill is as gutsy and gory as political watchers come to expect of politics Down Under. The current Prime Minister, Malcolm Turnbull - is about to be knifed in the back by his colleagues. He survived, just, a challenge earlier in the week, but doesnt look like he will make it trhough this one. If he goes, Australia will have its 6th Prime Minister in 10 years. Turnbull, seems to have read the room - and says he wont put himself up as a contender - if a challenge is called Adam Catzavelos - This video has gone viral in South Africa - the guy in the video - Adam Catzavelos - on holiday in Greece at the time. He's married to a woman who works for Nike ... and the backlash has been SO strong, Nike had to close some of its stores in South Africa. A criminal complaint has also been launched - and he's been sacked from his families business - he's also been banned from going into his kids' school. The Ugandan opposition politician Bobi Wine has been up in court today. And though some charges against him were dropped, he has been rearrested on charges of treason. His original arrest last week led to mass protests across Uganda.The current President Yoweri Museveni has been in power for 30 years - Many people in the country are calling for change