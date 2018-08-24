August 24, 2018
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Anima Weigh-In: London Zoo measures all of its 20000 animals
Imagine having to weigh a giraffe, a penguin, and even a snail. well that's what staff at London Zoo are doing. It's holding its annual weigh-in for thousands of its animals. The measurements are important for monitoring the progress of the animals and to help care for endangered species in London, and around the world. Jacob Brown has more.
Anima Weigh-In: London Zoo measures all of its 20000 animals
Explore