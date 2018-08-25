August 25, 2018
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Zimbabwe Elections: Top court upholds Zimbabwe election results
Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa is due to be sworn in on Sunday. The Constitutional Court has rejected opposition accusations the vote was rigged. Mnangagwa narrowly beat Nelson Chamisa from the Movement for Democratic Change last month. He will now lead the nation and his Zanu-PF party has a healthy majority in Parliament. Ben Said reports.
Zimbabwe Elections: Top court upholds Zimbabwe election results
Explore