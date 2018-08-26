August 26, 2018
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Pope Visit to Ireland: Pope: Global outrage over sex abuse justified
Pope Francis says - he feels shame over the way sex abuse cases have been handled in the Roman Catholic church. The Pope was speaking in Dublin on the first papal visit to Ireland in nearly 40 years. While admitting the Church had failed to address the scandals properly, the Pope said - he was committed to eliminating abuse at any cost. Sarah Balter reports
Pope Visit to Ireland: Pope: Global outrage over sex abuse justified
Explore