Newsfeed: French Open bans Serena Williams’ body suit

On August 27th, 2018: BodySuitGate. Serena Williams says she is totally fine with the French Open announcing they will ban her body suit from next years tournament. Serena wore the suit as she had complications after the birth of her first child. The suit was designed to keep blood flowing and reduce the danger of blood clots. Williams called it her Wakanda-inspired catsuit at the time. But French Tennis Federation President Bernard Giudicelli said on Friday “It will no longer be accepted. One must respect the game and place.” Katherine Johnson has celebrated her 100th birthday. She's a pioneer who was an integral part of US space exploration thanks to her work in what was known as the NASA computer pool in the 1960's. KSI vs Logan Paul - Two people made famous by YouTube got into the ring and punched each other in the head over the weekend. It was a YouTube pay per view event and at 10 British pounds with over 780,000 people watching. But some people reportedly watched it for free, illegally, through Twitch, than through YouTube. The Ugandan opposition politician Bobi Wine has been released from prison on bail. his arrest just over a week ago brought people to the streets across the country. People around the world took to the internet calling for his release too. #Newsfeed #SerenaWilliams #FrenchOpen