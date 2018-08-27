Saudi Arabia denies reports it cancelled Aramco IPO | Money Talks

It is the world's most profitable company. But for now, Saudi Aramco's riches will stay in the family. The country's energy minister denied reports the Aramco IPO was cancelled, but he did not say when it might happen. Ellen Wald, energy expert and president of Transversal Consulting, and author of the book ‘Saudi, Inc.’ broke down the story.