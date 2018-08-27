August 27, 2018
Saudi government turns to recycling to manage waste | Money Talks
The Muslim Hajj pilgrimage brings more than two million people to the holy city of Mecca every year, making it one of the world's largest mass gatherings. A big challenge for Saudi authorities is managing the waste that comes with the crowd. But as Laila Humairah reports, making pilgrims go green could help towards solving the problem.
