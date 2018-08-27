August 27, 2018
North America Trade: US, Mexico reach preliminary trade deal
The United States and Mexico have agreed to terms that would re-set one of the world's largest free trade agreements. The 24-year-old North American Free Trade Agreement governs more than a trillion dollars in annual trade. It's been the focus of talks for the past year - since President Trump threatened to withdraw from it. Harry Horton reports from Washington.
