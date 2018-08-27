Aid groups brace for Assad offensive in Idlib

Meanwhile the Syrian Civil Defense, also known as the White Helmets, is bracing for a full-scale Assad regime offensive in Idlib. The north-western city isn't just a refuge for rebel forces, but also for civilians and those displaced from other areas in Syria. The aid group says - any attack in the area could add to the millions of people who've already fled the war. Stacy Bivens reports