CULTURE
1 MIN READ
Tim Burton | Cinema | Showcase
He's a director, producer and screenwriter but far from ordinary… Tim Burton is mostly known for his Gothic cinematic atmosphere, quirky characters and his gloomy yet fun storytelling which blends horror and fantasy. He also has several poems and over 500 drawings and paintings that have been displayed at renowned museums. To delve more into the highly imaginative world of Tim Burton. Showcase is joined by Ian Nathan, the author of a book titled 'Tim Burton: The iconic filmmaker and his work'.
Tim Burton | Cinema | Showcase
August 28, 2018
Explore
US Justice Department fires Maurene Comey, prosecutor in Epstein case
Trump says Coca-Cola to use cane sugar in US drinks
Türkiye's Fidan denounces Israel's genocide in Gaza, urges UN action for ceasefire and aid access
Zelenskyy aims for half of Ukraine's weapons to be made domestically
Dozens of bodies found inside Sweida hospital after gunmen retreat
Trump says he's 'highly unlikely' to fire Fed Chair Powell
Syrian army withdraws from Sweida under ceasefire agreement with Druze leaders
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
French court grants refugee status to Palestinians from Gaza outside UN mandate for first time
US, Bahrain sign civil nuclear cooperation agreement
Pashinyan: Armenia wants to reopen border with Türkiye, establish diplomatic ties
Türkiye's top diplomat holds talks with Syria, Jordan, US on Israeli attacks
Curfew imposed after deadly clashes on Bangladesh's 'mourning day'
New ceasefire reached in Sweida after clashes: Syria
Armed groups using Sweida hospital to attack Syrian forces: ministry
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us