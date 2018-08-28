August 28, 2018
NewsFeed - Facebook’s Rohingya Crisis
Facebook has a big problem with anti-social behaviour and now it’s been linked to genocide in Myanmar. Will it be able to change or is it designed to give people what they want, both good and evil? US President Donald Trump raises and lowers the flag at the White House for Senator John McCain’s death, then embarrasses himself trying to call the Mexican president. #Newsfeed #Facebook #McCain
