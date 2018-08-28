August 28, 2018
Elon Musk pulls plug on plan to take Tesla private | Money Talks
There were surprising twists and turns in the world of transport. Both Tesla and Uber have announced major re-thinks of their businesses. One plan has gone down a road to nowhere, while the other could take the company on a very different kind of ride. Antonio Ferreira, automotive expert and partner at technology and innovation consultancy TechHQ, gives us his insight.
