August 29, 2018
UK Housing: London residents take to canals for housing
The high cost of housing in London is pushing more people than ever to look at living on the water. In recent years, the number of people living on the city's network of canals has increased dramatically. Technology has made living on the water easier. But thousands of people living on house boats, has brought its own tensions. Catherine Drew reports. #UKhousing #houseboats #Londoncanals
