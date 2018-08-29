Colourising black and white photos | Photography | Showcase

In a black and white photo, many details are lost. But these days, artists digitally colour these photos to bring all the hidden details to the surface. And by doing so, they give us a brand new perspective into the past. To learn more about the photo reconstructing process, Showcase is joined by colourist Jordan J. Lloyd. He gives historical photographs a makeover by adding various colours to them and his work has been described as bringing the past to life.