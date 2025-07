John Travolta | Cinema | Showcase

From haunted loners to hitmen waxing lyrical, John Travolta has done it all and has breathed life into each of the characters he's played. But it perhaps wouldn't have been the same if it wasn't for a lead role in what, according to many, is the best musical of all time. This year marks the 40th anniversary of Grease and what better way to celebrate than by looking back on Travolta.